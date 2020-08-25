UC’s Fickell gets contract extension from board of trustees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell will be on the Bearcats’ sidelines for a little while longer.
On Tuesday, UC’s associate athletic director confirmed to FOX19 Now the Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Fickell.
According to The Athletic Cincinnati’s Justin Williams, the expansion pays Fickell $3.4 million per year from the 2020 season through 2026.
Before his extension, Fickell was making $2.3M a year, according to the USA Today.
Fickell has guided the Bearcats to back-to-back bowl games in 2018 (11-2) and 2019 (11-3).
Since coming to UC in 2017, Fickell has an overall record of 26-13.
