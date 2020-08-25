Virtual panel discussion to give insight on how to thrive in gig economy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An upcoming virtual panel discussion is aiming at helping people thrive in a Gig Economy.
What is a gig economy and how do you know if it’s right for you?
The moderator for the upcoming panel said a gig economy involves people working their own hours in a specialized filed like an Uber driver for example.
“A gig economy is where independent contractors or independent workers go out and do projects,” said Jackie Reau, Gig Economy Panel Moderator and CEO of Game Day Communications. “So, they are not working nine to five, they may not be working 40-hours they may be working 20-hours. They’re working on their own time around their own specialization. Think of it as an uber driver, a freelance graphic designer, or maybe a freelance photographer.”
AdClub Cincinnati will present a virtual panel discussion on the gig economy and how you can thrive in it.
“And giving you tips for success. Some people may call a gig economy a side hustle and some people do it full-time,” explained Reau. “What they like about it is their independence and they choose the programs they want to work on.”
The event is scheduled for Wednesday at 12 p.m.
Reau said a variety of topics will covered during the virtual discussion.
“It’s totally free. Just go to AAFCincinnati.org and you register,” Reau said. “Bring your questions. Nothing is off the table. How much should I charge to how many hours do I have to work to what projects are available.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.