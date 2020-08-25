Virtual panel discussion to give insight on how to thrive in gig economy

“A gig economy is where independent contractors or independent workers go out and do projects,” said Jackie Reau, Gig Economy Panel Moderator and CEO of Game Day Communications. “So, they are not working nine to five, they may not be working 40-hours they may be working 20-hours. They’re working on their own time around their own specialization. Think of it as an uber driver, a freelance graphic designer, or maybe a freelance photographer.”