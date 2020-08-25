West End shooting victim shows up at hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The victim of a West End shooting showed up at a hospital overnight, Cincinnati police said.
A 36-year-old man had gunshot wounds to his back and neck when he arrived at University of Cincinnati Medical Center about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
They determined the shooting occurred about midnight on Baymiller Street.
The victim is expected to recover, police said.
No arrests have been made while they continue to investigate.
