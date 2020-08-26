Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden offering free admission to Hometown Heroes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hometown Heroes celebration at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is giving free admission to those working to keep people safe and healthy.
Through September, all front-line healthcare workers, active fire and police personnel, active and retired members of the military can get in for free, the Zoo stated in a press release.
Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said this celebration is their way of showing appreciation to the workers keeping people safe and healthy.
Normally, the Hometown Heroes celebration is a week.
The Zoo said they decided to extend it to an entire month so they could include more people.
“We decided to extend our Hometown Heroes celebration from a week to a whole month so we could include more heroes,” said Maynard. “There are so many people out there working hard to keep us safe and healthy, and we want to show them our appreciation. For obvious reasons, we added front line healthcare workers to the heroes list this year.”
To take advantage of this offer, the Zoo said professional credentials along with a valid government-issued photo ID must be shown when getting the tickets.
Individuals who qualify for this offer can also buy up to six more tickets at half price, according to the release.
