CPS continues to provide breakfast, lunch during distance learning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Weekly distribution of breakfast and lunch begins Wednesday, Aug. 26 at all CPS schools and continues through Sept. 23.
Students may pick up 5-day remote meal packs at their school every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each meal pack contains five lunches and five breakfasts.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture requires that meals be given only to CPS-enrolled students. Parents/guardians may pick-up meals without their child present, but CPS staff will request proof that the child is enrolled in CPS:
- The Remote Meal Pack flier sent to all families, which can be used as official school documentation. Displaying the flier will speed up meal pick up.
- Student ID
- Report card
- Other official school records with child’s name printed on it
