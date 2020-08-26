Humid, hot, and mainly dry Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Other than the slight chance of a showers popping up Wednesday afternoon, we will remain dry and humid. A daytime high of 92 degrees, feeling hotter with the humidity.
As Hurricane Laura makes landfall late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a category 3 storm, we will start to see her bring rain into our area late in the week.
Thursday through Saturday rain will be widespread across the region as the remnants of Hurricane Laura cross northern and central Kentucky.
We will be close enough to get some heavy rain especially late Friday into Saturday from Laura and wind gusts to 40 mph Saturday.
The humidity brought northward with Laura will push off the the east leaving us with pleasant weather Sunday and Monday, with temperatures near 80 degrees.
