Hurricane Laura makes landfall overnight; brings us rain this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The latest update on Hurricane Laura shows the storm is still strengthening. It is a strong category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150mph and gusts of 175mph. Laura is moving north-northwest at 15mph and will make landfall likely after midnight near the Texas and Louisiana border. Storm Surge could be 15-20′ and rainfall totals along the coast could be as much as 15″!
After making landfall Laura will remain a hurricane but weaken to category one by mid-morning Thursday. The National Hurricane Service is warning that the storm surge will be deadly if people do not heed the evacuation notices.
As for our weather here at home, we can expect the muggy weather to remain for the rest of the week and into Saturday. Thursday will provide the chance for spotty storms in the afternoon with the same true Friday.
As the remnants of Hurricane Laura move into the Tri-State, the track right now is to have the heaviest rain in the southern half of the Tri-State. We will see 1-2″ of rain during the day Saturday. There is some indication that Saturday morning will be dry before more rain moves in along a cold front during the evening.
Saturday will be very wet and windy (sustained winds 30mph with gusts closer to 40mph) with rain most of the day. Rainfall will taper off Saturday evening and Sunday looks excellent! The humidity finally breaks Sunday too with a high of 79.
We have a few days of pleasant, dry and comfortable weather through Tuesday before rain becomes possible again Wednesday.
