Hurricane Laura will bring us rain by the end of the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana and Texas late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a devastating category 4 storm, we will start to see her bring rain into our area late this week.
Expect widespread rain Thursday through Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura cross northern and central Kentucky. While Thursday and Friday will be more scattered at times, it will pick up late Friday. We will be close enough to her track that we will get some heavy rain especially late Friday into Saturday from Laura and wind gusts to 40 mph Saturday.
The humidity brought northward with Laura will push off the the east, leaving us with pleasant weather Sunday and Monday, with temperatures near 80 degrees.
Other than the slight chance of showers popping up Wednesday afternoon, we will remain dry and humid.
The daytime high will be 92 degrees but feel hotter due to the humidity.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.