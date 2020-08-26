Kanye West sues to appear on Ohio ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Kanye West’s attorney confirms that a lawsuit has been filed to get West’s name on the Ohio ballot come November.
The suit against Secretary of State Frank LaRose was filed Wednesday with the Ohio Supreme Court.
LaRose announced on Aug. 21 that West and his running mate did not meet the requirements to be on the presidential ballot in Ohio for the 2020 election.
To be on the ballot, independent candidates for president and vice president must file a valid joint nominating petition and statement of candidacy.
LaRose says the information and signature on West’s nominating petition and statement of candidacy did not match the nominating petition and statement of candidacy signed by voters.
According to the lawsuit, it is mandatory that the Ohio Secretary of State accepts any petition unless a protest is filed or the petition violates any other requirements established by law.
West is asking the court to compel LaRose to accept the statements of candidacy and nominating petition for placement on the November 3 ballot.
LaRose is to file an answer to the complaint by noon on Friday, August 28, according to court documents.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.