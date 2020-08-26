Kenton Co. library creates program to assist families, schools during distance learning

“Services to schools and homeschool families have always been an important part of the work of the Library, as well as the work that I have done for 20 years at the Erlanger Branch,” says Tewes. “We know that the needs of students and teachers are enormous right now, due to the pandemic and the movement of instruction to a virtual environment. My new position will allow the Library to focus on this need, as well as make it easier for school administrators, teachers, and homeschool families to connect with the Library.”