Kenton Co. man found guilty of attempted murder in police shooting

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County jury has found a man who shot at police officers guilty of attempted murder.
Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders tweeted that Jacob Julick was found guilty of attempted murder, wanton endangerment, attempted theft of identity, fleeing, and use of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The sentencing phase of the trial is now underway.
Julick, 27, was arrested after authorities say he fired at two Lakeside Park police officers following a traffic stop on Dixie Highway in Erlanger on June 6.
He is also accused of leading Covington police on a high-speed chase through Latonia on June 22 after a patrol officer spotted Julick driving through the city.
The police pursuit was terminated for public safety but not before Julick allegedly tried to ram a Covington police car.
He was arrested following a five-hour standoff in Westwood on June 25.
