Local animal shelter officials asking for donations, fosters

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials at a local animal shelter are asking for the community’s help.
Cincinnati Animal CARE, formerly, Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society, was formed to run the dog warden, humane enforcement, sheltering and animal services for Hamilton County.
In short, they’re in charge of a lot when it comes to rescuing and rehabbing animals. Operations at the Northside shelter started in early August.
Shelter officials say a lot of exciting things are happening, including the fact that they hope to keep this shelter “no-kill.”
“This is a new organization. Cincinnati Animal CARE is here as the new County shelter. Aside from that, we need help. We need adopters, we need fosters, we need donors, we need volunteers, we need Cincinnati to step up and help make us a no-kill city,” said Director of Lifesaving Operations Meaghan Coleville.
