Lucky Charms to sell marshmallow-only pouches for limited time

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Your kids are going to love this: Lucky Charms is about to start selling bags of just the marshmallows.
Lucky Charms announced on Twitter earlier this week they will start selling the bags soon for a limited time.
The special 6 oz. pouch featuring all eight of your favorite charms will cost about $3.99. each, General Mills said in a news release.
Lucky Charms Marshmallow-Only boxes have been offered through popular promotions in the past, but this is the first time Just Magical Marshmallows are available for purchase nationwide at select retailers.
The Just Magical Marshmallows will become more widely available in the U.S., in September. Price and promotion may vary.
“Lucky Charms is the only magical marshmallow cereal and I’m so excited to see that families across the country helped bring the magic back,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Lucky Charms.
“To thank our fans for helping us restore this magic, we’re celebrating the launch of the Just Magical Marshmallows with a spectacle that embodies the magic of Lucky Charms.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.