$2M bond set for man charged in wrong-way fatal crash

AURORA, Ind. (FOX19) - A $2 million bond was set for a Cincinnati man charged for driving the wrong way on US 50 in Dearborn County and causing a fatal crash.
Investigators say Jeb McGeorge was under the influence of Xanax and marijuana at the time of the crash and it’s alleged from text messages he was in Dearborn County to deliver marijuana.
The crash happened on June 27 in the area of U.S. Highway 50 and Gatch Hill Road around 12:15 a.m.
According to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, Dearborn County dispatch started receiving calls about a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of US 50.
On scene, officers determined that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision, and that a 2013 gray Chevrolet Malibu had been travelling the wrong way down the westbound lane of travel. The Chevy Malibu was registered to McGeorge, who was transported to High Point Health Hospital with minor injuries.
Carlos A. Solis and Alejandra Aguero-Vazquez, of Aurora were the occupants of the other vehicle. They were air cared to UC Hospital. Solis was treated for serious injuries. Aguero-Vazquez, Solis’s fiancé, died from the crash.
Deddens said Solis told detectives that he was travelling eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 when he observed headlights coming toward him in his lane of travel. He stated that he attempted to swerve to avoid the oncoming car, but was unable to do so.
According to an Indiana State Police accident reconstructionist, the car had been travelling in excess of the speed limit, at approximately 70 mph.
McGeorge surrendered himself on the warrant on August 25.
“I am of course saddened by the loss of life and serious injury in this case. I commend the officers involved for their good work, and my office will vigorously pursue justice at every turn as we move forward with this case,” Deddens said.
McGeorge was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and related charges.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.