Man says he was shot in Evanston, police suspect it might be self-inflicted

Man says he was shot in Evanston, police suspect it might be self-inflicted
Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 26, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 10:44 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a man wound up shot overnight.

Police say he told them he was shot at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Woodburn Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Evanston about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The man is expected to recover.

A preliminary investigation, which included processing his mini-van for evidence, determined he was shot inside the vehicle and his injury may be self-inflicted, according to police.

District 2 detectives are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.