Man says he was shot in Evanston, police suspect it might be self-inflicted

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a man wound up shot overnight.
Police say he told them he was shot at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Woodburn Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Evanston about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The man is expected to recover.
A preliminary investigation, which included processing his mini-van for evidence, determined he was shot inside the vehicle and his injury may be self-inflicted, according to police.
District 2 detectives are continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.