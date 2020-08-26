‘Noticeable increase’ in COVID-19 cases at Miami University, health officials say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - 125 Miami University students have tested for COVID-19 since August 17, the Butler County General Health District said in a news release.
The release calls it “a noticeable increase of positive COVID-19 cases” among Miami University student-athletes and those they came in contact with.
There are at least 100 tests pending this time and that number does not include students who were tested at labs in other cities or states, according to the health district.
“The increase in cases is a reminder of how contagious and easily spread this virus us. You can be asymptomatic and still spread the infection to others,” Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said.
Health officials want to remind students of the following guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Do not attend large gatherings or parties
- Keep a safe physical distance
- Wear a mask for face covering
- Self-monitor your own health
An order to quarantine means you have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and need to stay at home for 14 days, regardless of a negative test result, the release said.
In addition, if you get sick while in quarantine with a fever, cough, have trouble breathing, muscle aches, a sore throat, or a decrease in smell or taste, call your health care provider to see if you need to be tested.
Not everyone who has been around someone with COVID-19 needs to be tested, but they all need to stay home for 14 days, according to the release.
