Ohio first responders head south to help Hurricane Laura aftermath in Texas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - First responders from Ohio are heading south to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Eighty-five members of Ohio Task Force One left late Wednesday in a convoy of vehicles bound for Texas.
Before they left, members stocked coolers of water and carried ready to eat meals ready over their shoulders as they made their final preps for deployment.
Inside the 15-truck convoy is everything they need to handle a house or building collapse.
They are also hauling boats for any water rescues they might have to do.
This deployment of the task force is different than others because they also must bring PPE to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Every member also took a COVID-19 test before leaving and they said they should have the results back on Thursday.
Ohio Task Force One member Evan Schumann said they have procedures in place in case they find themselves in a COVID-19 risk area.
“If anybody turns out to be positive we’ll address that extremely quickly and then once we go operational, if we find ourselves in an environment where COVID is elevated, a nursing home, or a hospital, or something, we’ll remove these masks and start issuing medical masks,” explained Schumann.
The task force has a roughly 17-hour drive ahead of them.
Once they get to College Station, Texas near Houston they will likely know where they will be needed most and then they will head right there.
