Program provides free internet access to all CPS students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All Cincinnati Public School students can have free broadband internet service from Cincinnati Bell through the ‘Connect Our Students’ program.
“The Fifth Third Foundation is dedicated to supporting those who are in need, especially during times of distress,” said Heidi Jark, senior vice president and managing director of the Foundation Office. “We are closing the staggering digital divide by joining other organizations in providing broadband internet access – an educational necessity – to our local students.”
CPS announced that the district will have distance learning for at least the first five weeks of the upcoming school year. Students in grades pre-K through 1 will receive an iPad. Older students will receive laptops.
Every CPS family can sign up for the ‘Connect Our Students’ program.
The program says more than 1,700 CPS students have been provided internet service so far.
“The digital divide is an especially challenging obstacle for urban school districts. We are grateful to all of the wonderful organizations and donors who have contributed to the Connect Our Students program, ensuring every child in our CPS family is able to effectively learn in a distance environment,” shared Laura Mitchell, superintendent of CPS. “We encourage all CPS families who don’t have internet access in their homes today, to call and sign up immediately. If you’ve recently moved, please ensure your contact information is updated in our system by calling your school or our customer service line at 513-363-0123.”
To sign up, call Cincinnati Bell’s dedicated Connect Our Students line at 513-566-3895.
