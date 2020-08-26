Teen’s slaying under investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY (FOX19) - A homicide investigation is underway in Adams County after an 18-year-old was found dead late Tuesday, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The Adams Co Sheriff Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are both looking the slaying of Boston Bloomfield, county dispatchers say.
The teen was found in the 200 block of Palmer Road in the village of Seaman about 10 p.m., dispatchers said.
No arrests have been made.
Further details were not released.
