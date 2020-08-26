Gov. Beshear implores Kentuckians to make good decisions when it comes to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear says when it comes to COVID-19, the state needs to make decisions based on science not just based on complaints.
“We hope people out there are making good decisions, especially those that are in charge of our youth. I know this is a difficult time, but we need to be wise,” Beshear said.
The governor says it’s up to Kentuckians to be strong and resilient during the pandemic.
“The virus doesn’t care that we get tired or frustrated, it doesn’t care if we want to go back to our lives, it is just as aggressive, it is just as deadly and is killing people we know,” Beshear said.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman began Wednesday’s COVID-19 update with a thank you to teachers, staff and students for making nontraditional-instruction days work as most districts begin the school year with remote learning.
She also encouraged Kentuckians to make a plan to vote in the upcoming election. Voters can go to www.GoVoteKY.com to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, if they are concerned about COVID-19 and voting.
“The sooner you request your ballot, the better. I would recommend as soon as you get your ballot, you fill it out and send it back in and that will help fight any worry that you may have leading into this election,” Coleman said.
She also stressed the importance of everyone filling out a U.S. Census form due to the link to funding for schools and child welfare.
