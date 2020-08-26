Hamilton Co. ramping up COVID-19 testing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County is ramping up COVID testing in partnership with the Health Collaborative.
The county said they will provide 175,000 tests before the end of the year.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 10,663 cases and 281 deaths.
Last week, Hamilton County commissioners announced the second round of grants for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the county heard from businesses and adjusted the eligibility criteria and application process to make it easier for businesses.
Applications will open on Aug. 24 and run through Sept. 4.
Eligible small businesses are able to apply for up to $10,000 in grant funds to be used for the reimbursement of certain expenses.
