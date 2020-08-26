Wet weather ahead as Hurricane Laura strengthens, moves toward the Tri-State

As for our weather here at home, we can expect the muggy weather to remain for the rest of the weekend through Saturday. Thursday will provide the chance for spotty storms in the afternoon with the same true Friday. As the remnants of Hurricane Laura move into the Tri-State, the track right now is to have the heaviest rain in the southeast half of the Tri-State. We will see 1-2.5″ of rain during the day Saturday. Saturday will be very wet and windy (sustained winds 30mph with gusts closer to 40mph) with rain most of the day. Rainfall will taper off Saturday evening and Sunday looks excellent! The humidity finally breaks Sunday too with a high of 79.