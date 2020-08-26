Who is Jane Doe: Experts work to identify skeletal remains

AVONDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - The discovery of skeletal remains at an Avondale home has raised several questions, but possibly the most intriguing one: who is Jane Doe?
Around 9 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a report of “a very old corpse” found in the basement of a home on Ridgway Avenue, Cincinnati Police said.
Now, investigators and the Hamilton County Coroner are working to identify who this woman is, but that could take weeks.
Investigators say the clothes and a cell phone found with the bones are crucial pieces of evidence in answering that question.
On Wednesday, anthropologists started piecing the skeleton together, which will help give them an idea of how old this woman was.
“They’ll help us by saying this is the approximate range, male or female, other health or medical-related issues they may have discovered by looking at the bones,” explained Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Kode Sammarco.
Uncovering any health or medical-related issues could help identify new or old injuries that might suggest foul play, which Sammarco says hasn’t been found yet.
The next step in this mystery will go beyond the surface.
The clothes and phone found with the body are more than a decade old, according to the coroner.
Piecing together the clues from the phone could help determine how long the skeleton had been in the basement.
Dave Hatter, a cybersecurity consultant, said an old phone like the one found has a slim chance at yielding big answers.
“Probably, the basic limitation is going to be around the fact that A: it’s 20 years old and B: it hasn’t had power in 20 years and C: the memory limitation of those devices were pretty significant,” explained Hatter. “In most cases, we’d be lucky if we saved a few contacts and a few photos.”
One possible part of the phone that could help this investigation is an SD card, according to Hatter.
“If that phone had an SD card in it it’s possible there is still data on that,” said Hatter. “That would still be recoverable after 20 years, those are pretty resilient pretty durable in some cases.”
