Woman found shot, critically hurt outside Roselawn gas station

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman was found shot multiple times and critically hurt outside a Roselawn gas station early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
Officers responded to Rubix gas station at 7538 Reading Road about 1 a.m.
The victim was shot four to to five times and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said. Despite her serious injuries, she is expected to recover at this point.
No suspect information was available and no arrests were made while police continue to investigate.
