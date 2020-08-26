101-year-old WWII vet stops in Cincinnati during state-by-state journey

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 101-year-old World War II veteran is making a pit stop in the Queen City on his way to visit all 50 states.
Sidney Walton, 101, of San Diego, is making this trip to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.
With his son Paul by his side, Sidney is meeting everyday Americans and hob-knobbing with the rich and the famous.
At the age of 21, Sidney enlisted with the Army, just nine months before the war started.
When asked why he joined the Army, he had a simple answer.
“To fight Hitler,” the veteran stated.
Sidney also said he fought to preserve the rights of all Americans, including the right to protest.
At 101-years-old, Sidney may no longer be able to fully articulate his thoughts and feelings, but there is one thing he will say loud and proud.
“I love America,” Sidney says.
The Veterans Association estimates that about 300,000 WWII Vets are still with us, but lost about 900,000 just in the last five years.
Sidney will spend the night here in Cincinnati and leave for Dayton at 12 p.m. Thursday.
This part of his tour will take him to Lansing, Michigan to meet with the governor.
