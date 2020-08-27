Homeless woman’s assault filmed, suspect arrested, court docs say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police arrested one person they say filmed and participated in a mid-July assault that left the homeless victim with serious injuries in Over-The-Rhine.
Kadmeil Brandon, 19, is facing charges of aggravated riot, aggravated robbery and felonious assault for his role in the beating of Theresa Benedict, jail and court records show.
On July 15 in the 1600 block of Republic Street, Brandon and four juvenile suspects took Benedict’s shoe and “savagely beat her,” court documents state.
The document says Brandon filmed the assault on his phone.
Brandon is scheduled to appear in court for his charges on Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.