5 Carlisle school staff members test positive for COVID-19, district says

CARLISLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Five employees in the Carlisle Local School District have tested positive for COVID-19, Interim Superintendent Tom Isaacs said.
Isaacs sent a letter to the district saying none of the staff members have been in a Carlisle school facility since Friday, Aug. 21. Two additional employees have been tested but have not received their results.
“Everyone who is considered a high or low risk as a result of being near any of these seven people has been notified,” he said.
According to Isaacs, there are no teachers or students in the group of confirmed cases.
All seven employees are in their homes.
“It appears the employees who tested positive are all likely to have been exposed to COVID 19 when they were together last Thursday, August 20, 2020,” Isaacs said.
Carlisle School District officials are cooperating with the Warren County Combined Health District.
The first day of school is set for Thursday, Sept. 8.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.