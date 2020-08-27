Teenage girls say man in white van chased them on Hamilton Avenue

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 14-year-old girl says she and another girl with whom she was walking were chased by a man Wednesday on Hamilton Avenue in Mt. Healthy.
The incident happened around 7 p.m., according to Delores Butler, the mother of one of the victims.
“She called me and she’s screaming and hollering, and I can’t understand her,” Butler recalled.
Butler says her daughter and another child the family is fostering were walking back from the park when they noticed they were being followed by a white van.
“They were traveling northbound on Hamilton Avenue when a white van made a U-turn and began to follow them,” Mt. Healthy Police Officer Mike Varin explained.
The van, which the girls say had two occupants, allegedly followed them to the Hilltop Plaza, where one of the occupants, a man, got out.
“He jumped—literally jumped—out of the car and was chasing them,” Butler said.
That, according to the girls, is when began running.
The 14-year-old says the man had a “bony face” and was wearing an orange shirt and black shorts.
She says the other man stayed in the car. Police describe him as a man with blonde hair.
The girls say they ran to a nearby bus stop where someone was sitting.
“I ran up to him,” the 14-year-old said, “and I hugged him, and (...) he stood there with me until someone came.”
She says her sister picked her up and she reported the incident to police a few hours later.
Mt. Healthy police say they went to the area but were unable to locate the suspects.
Gregory Lattimore is minister of music at Power of Faith Church in Mt. Healthy.
“We love this community,” Lattimore told FOX19 NOW. “Sometimes we let our kids out here, but now we are going to be real careful and watch everybody that comes in and comes out until this problem is taken care of.”
Police say they are working to obtain camera footage to help in their investigation.
They also say they are oping witnesses will come forward, and they would like to speak to the person at the bus stop as well.
If you have any information that can help, you’re urged to contact Mt. Healthy police at (513) 728-3183.
