Coronavirus is changing Oktoberfest Zinzinnati this year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - America’s largest Oktoberfest takes place right here in downtown Cincinnati every September, bringing three days of German food, beer, music and the World’s Largest Chicken Dance.
This year will be different because of coronavirus.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will be held virtually with bands performing Polka Pop-Ups, or pop-up events in a variety of local neighborhoods (yet to be announced).
People also are encouraged to celebrate in person at area restaurants and bars.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will be longer, running for 10 days Sep. 18 to 27.
“As the Zinzinnati event will be held across the entire Zinzinnati region and Munich’s event is not happening in 2020, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2020 is taking it upon itself to assume the title of World’s Largest Oktoberfest,” said Cynthia Oxley, director of the event.
“We owe the world’s biggest thanks to Samuel Adams and Kroger, great partners who continue to make a strong commitment to our festivals, communities and neighborhoods.”
There are two ways to zelebrate Oktoberfest Zinzinnati:
- Oktoberfest Zinzinnati In Za Haus will enable Oktoberfest lovers to get their German on in the privacy of their homes by ordering do-it-yourself Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Zelebration Packs (details coming soon). These will feature items from Kroger and more. Zelebration Packs will be available to purchase through Das Onlein Shop starting in September.
- Oktoberfest Zinzinnati in restaurants, bars, and breweries will give all across the Zinzinnati region the ability to celebrate while supporting favorite eateries and pubs. If you operate a bar or restaurant and would like to participate, please contact Lori Salzarulo at lsalzarulo@cincinnatichamber.com.
These festivities will be found online In Za Haus and in restaurants and bars:
· Friday, Sep. 18 - Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Official Opening Ceremony including a special guest message
· Saturday, Sep. 19 - World’s Largest Chicken Dance
· Friday, Sep. 25 – Samuel Adams Stein Hoist Challenge
· Saturday, Sep. 26 - World’s Largest Oktoberfest Toast & Prost led by Jim Koch, Founder of Samuel Adams
· Every night, Sep. 18-27 - Singing of Ein Prosit with special guests
· Every night, Sep. 18-27 - Oktoberfest Zinzinnati live and virtual entertainment & performances
“As producer of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the Cincinnati Chamber does not take lightly its responsibility to businesses, communities and individuals in the Cincinnati region. Along with beer and brats, we know you crave connectivity. That’s why we innovated to create a unique celebration for 2020.” Said Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
“Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2020 promises to provide moments, memories and accessible experiences that focus on health and safety while continuing to drive vibrancy and fun in our region.”
“Samuel Adams has been a proud presenting sponsor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati for 13 years. While we’ll miss tapping the kegs and raising a stein (or two) with thousands of our Cincinnati neighbors, we’re excited to help the celebration continue this year,” said Jim Koch, Samuel Adams founder and brewer.
