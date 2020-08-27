Daughter keeps father’s memory alive despite event being canceled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Despite the event being canceled, a Tri-State woman is doing her part to keep her father’s memory alive.
The Bill Keating Jr. Great Ohio River Swim was canceled this year because of COVID-19.
That’s not stopping Caroline Keating from doing an even bigger swim in memory of her father, Bill Keating Jr., and to benefit Adventure Crew.
Bill Keating Jr. died in 2017 from brain cancer. After his death, they renamed the race in his honor.
Caroline was a college swimmer and admits she comes from a competitive family. But swimming is something that makes her feel close to her late father.
Even if the swim she is planning will be a whole new challenge she’s never completed.
In a normal year between 150-200 people swim across the river and back in the Bill Keating Jr. Great Ohio River Swim.
Caroline is not letting the pandemic stop her from swimming in the Ohio River and raising money.
On Sunday, Caroline will get in a boat at the public landing in Cincinnati. She will then take that boat upstream three to four miles.
She says depending on how many donations she can get in the next couple of days, she will determine how far upstream she will start the swim.
When she swims downstream and ends at the public landing, it will be the longest open water swim she’s ever done.
“I actually got nervous after I said I would do it and started training,” explains Caroline. “So, I’ve been swimming with the masters swim team at Anderson Barracuda Y a couple days a week for the last few weeks. So, I’m feeling good, I’m excited.”
Caroline already surpassed her goal of raising $5,000 for Adventure Crew, the host of the race.
Adventure Crew is a non-profit organization aimed at getting urban youth outside to enjoy nature and recreation.
“It’s really to get them [youth] out of their environment, outside of their house, meeting new kids, different backgrounds, great mentors,” explains Caroline. “Which is super important this year.”
Caroline has been a swimmer for most of her life, learning it from her father.
“We had a good competition throughout my high school career,” she remembers. “There was always an alumni meet and my dad and I always raced. And then when the river swim started, we started racing in that.”
Caroline will forever hold bragging rights in that competition after beating her dad in 2007.
“After you lose a parent, doing things you always did with them makes it really hard,” said Caroline. “Holidays, birthdays. And the swim was something I always went down with my dad.”
Caroline and Bill also enjoyed running together. Caroline ran her first marathon in 2008 with her dad by her side.
He never got to see her run the Boston Marathon in 2018. Something he did in 1995.
On Sunday, Caroline hopes to make her dad proud and hopefully raise more money for a cause near and dear to both of their hearts.
