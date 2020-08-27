Humidity remains high through Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hurricane Laura will become a Tropical Storm early Thursday afternoon as she moves north into Arkansas. We await rainfall from Laura for Friday night into Saturday. While widespread flooding will not be a issue, we could see some high water especially far south of Cincinnati. Most of us will see around 1 inch however we could see more south of town.
Until then humid and muggy air, Thursday afternoon a few rain chances remain and again on Friday morning. Daytime highs in the mid 80′s both Thursday and Friday.
Then must less humid once a front moves through late Saturday, we drop into the upper 70′s with sunshine on Sunday and Monday.
