Kanye West sues to appear on Ohio ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Kanye West and his running mate are suing to try to get West’s name on the Ohio ballot this November.
Th Ohio Supreme Court gave Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose until noon Friday to respond to the suit, which was filed Wednesday.
LaRose announced on Aug. 21 that West and his running mate did not meet the requirements to be on the presidential ballot in Ohio for the 2020 election.
Independent candidates for president and vice president must file a valid joint nominating petition and statement of candidacy to be on the ballot.
LaRose says the information and signature on West’s nominating petition and statement of candidacy did not match the nominating petition and statement of candidacy signed by voters.
According to the lawsuit, it is mandatory that the Ohio Secretary of State accepts any petition unless a protest is filed or the petition violates any other requirements established by law.
West is asking the court to compel LaRose to accept the statements of candidacy and nominating petition for placement on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Here is the lawsuit:
