Kings HS football game canceled due to COVID-19

KINGS MILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - A positive COVID-19 test for a Kings High School football player has forced the school to cancel Friday’s game.
The school’s athletic department said on Twitter Friday’s game against Winton Woods will not be played.
Kings Athletic Director Tyler Miller said the player, who tested positive, started showing symptoms this week.
The positive test result came back on Wednesday and the team was notified the following day, according to Miller.
Since the player was at practice this week, Miller said they went back and watched the film to see who this individual came into contact with.
As a result, 12 to 13 players are now in quarantine, said Miller.
Miller did say the rest of the team will resume practice on Friday.
The team’s week two game against Anderson was pushed back a day to Saturday, Sept. 5, Miller said.
