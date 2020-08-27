More than 120 violations given to drivers during I-75 police watch

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - More than 120 violations were given to drivers last week during an enforcement blitz by police on I-75 last week.
Officers monitored drivers on the I-75 Kenton County corridor during their enforcement blitz against aggressive driving.
A total of 129 violations were given to drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association press release.
Here’s a breakdown of those violations:
- Cracked Windshield - 1
- Drug Paraphernalia Uncapped Needle - 2
- Failure to Give Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle - 1
- Failure to Surrender Suspended OL - 1
- Following Too Close - 1
- Improper Display of License Plate - 1
- No Insurance - 3
- No Proof of Insurance - 8
- No Registration Plates - 6
- No Registration Receipt - 5
- No Seat Belt - 4
- Operating on an Expired License - 5
- Possession of Cocaine - 2
- Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl Mixture - 1
- Reckless Driving - 2 (One driver was driving 98mph)
- Speeding - 77
- Suspended Driver License - 4
- Warrants Served - 4
The next enforcement blitz will be Friday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the NHTSA said.
