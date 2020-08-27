More than 120 violations given to drivers during I-75 police watch

Speeding was the most common violation, according to officials. (Source: WYFF)
By Jared Goffinet | August 27, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 4:38 PM

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - More than 120 violations were given to drivers last week during an enforcement blitz by police on I-75 last week.

Officers monitored drivers on the I-75 Kenton County corridor during their enforcement blitz against aggressive driving.

A total of 129 violations were given to drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association press release.

Here’s a breakdown of those violations:

  • Cracked Windshield - 1
  • Drug Paraphernalia Uncapped Needle - 2
  • Failure to Give Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle - 1
  • Failure to Surrender Suspended OL - 1
  • Following Too Close - 1
  • Improper Display of License Plate - 1
  • No Insurance - 3
  • No Proof of Insurance - 8
  • No Registration Plates - 6
  • No Registration Receipt - 5
  • No Seat Belt - 4
  • Operating on an Expired License - 5
  • Possession of Cocaine - 2
  • Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl Mixture - 1
  • Reckless Driving - 2 (One driver was driving 98mph)
  • Speeding - 77
  • Suspended Driver License - 4
  • Warrants Served - 4

The next enforcement blitz will be Friday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the NHTSA said.

