Cincy nonprofit sending staff south to help animal shelter impacted by hurricane

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In the wake of Hurricane Laura, local organizations are stepping in to help those impacted by the destruction.
According to the Associated Press, in the southern part of the United States, trees have toppled over, buildings have been damaged, homes have been left without power and at least six people have died due to Laura.
It has been devastating for those who live there, and now the Ohio Alleycat Resource, or OAR, hopes to help.
“It’s really hard for people in storms, like, do they leave their pets behind? Can they bring them with them? That struggle is something that’s real, and the shelters are the ones that usually end up having to kind of pick up and kind of help out with that,” Alle Foster, who works with OAR, said.
Two of the nonprofit’s staff members are heading to Houston Friday morning.
“I think it’s about an 18-hour trip there and back,” Foster said.
They will be bringing 45-50 cats back to Ohio, Foster said. All of them will be coming from the Harris County Animal Shelter in Texas.
“When they arrive, it is going to be like a well oiled machine. We have our vets and our vet techs lined up. We have our vet assistants. We have just vet team. We have our volunteers,” Foster said. “We have everyone ready to go to help get these cats in, make sure that they’re healthy... and then our fosters are basically lining up in the parking lot, ready to take these cats to their homes to let them decompress after this long ride.”
Foster says clearing out crates at the Texas facility will open up space for other animals who may end up needing a vet or a place to stay during the storm.
“That way they can be possibly reunited with owners or they can get proper medical care,” Foster said.
It will not be an easy task to complete, but Foster says it will be worth it.
“It’s an amazing feeling being able to help,” Foster said.
To help care for the cats, the organization is accepting donations and looking for foster families and adopters.
Foster says people can donate money or supplies, like canned food or cleaning items, and the organization has an Amazon wishlist.
To donate, foster or adopt, visit the non-profit’s Facebook page or website.
