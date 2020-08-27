Officers seize illegal, dangerous injectable cosmetics

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers in Cincinnati recently seized six shipments containing prohibited cosmetic injections including various dermal fillers and counterfeit Botox.
Two of the shipments originated in Germany, and the remainder came from Thailand, Spain, South Korea, and Turkey. They were addressed to several private residences in the US.
CBP said although the shippers indicated the packages had values ranging from $15-$175, the actual cost was anywhere from $384 to $22,500.
The total for all the shipments was $35,600 - had the products been genuine.
“Cheap cosmetic enhancers sold online are often manufactured in unregulated facilities with substandard ingredients and no quality controls,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “Our officers and specialists enforce hundreds of laws for many partner agencies, and are committed to ensuring the health and safety of American citizens.”
According to the FDA, Botox, or botulinum toxin, is restricted and cannot be imported into the US without proper documentation.
