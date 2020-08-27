Ohio jobless claims continue to decline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohioans filed 18,988 initial jobless claims last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The figures state this was 255,227 fewer than – or less than 7% of – the peak earlier this year. Ohioans filed 344,409 continued jobless claims last week, which was 431,893 fewer than – or less than half (44.3%) of – the peak earlier this year.
According to ODJFS, the total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 23 weeks, 1,645,359, was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.
Over the last 23 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $6.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 790,000 Ohioans.
Of the more than 1.3 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.
ODJFS has also issued more than $5.3 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 542,000 PUA claimants.
