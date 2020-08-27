Wanted: Police searching for man accused of child rape

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for a man they say is wanted for felony rape.
James Crutchfield, 33, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, police say.
He is described as 6′1″ and 163 lbs.
James has a history of domestic violence, theft and drug charges, according to police.
His last known address is on Westknolls Lane in Westwood. Police say he frequents Price Hill, Westwood and College Hill.
If you have any information on where police can find Crutchfield, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040 or submit a tip online at Crime-Stoppers.US. You can also go to P3Tips.com to submit your anonymous tip.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.