Princeton, Hamilton kick off high-school football in Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - High-school football games are getting underway across several Tri-State school districts with big changes for both players and fans.
The Hamilton Bulldogs face off against the Princeton Vikings Friday night. That’s good news for Hamilton High School Athletic Director Bill Stewart.
“At the start of June, we weren’t thinking we were going to have a season,” Stewart told FOX19 NOW. “Now we’re getting ready to go tee it off for the next six weeks.”
Stewart characterizes the approach to the season as cautious, saying things change so rapidly, they have to be prepared for anything.
Coaches will wear masks, as will everyone standing on the sidelines. Every player will have a socially distanced spot to stand. They will also have a mask waiting for them when they come off the field and take their helmet off.
Only three family members of the teams, cheerleaders and band members will be allowed to come watch, and they’ll have to sit in pods. The stands will be marked to encourage social distancing.
“All student athletes want to be back on those fields, so they’re doing what they have to do to be able to play,” Princeton High School Athletics Director Joe Roberts said. “Our student athletes are really excited about lining up and going against another opponent, so it should be a great game Friday night.”
Fans hoping to catch the game will be able to see it online, either at chatterboxsports.com or espmediasn.com.
