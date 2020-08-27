Rain from Laura moves in by Friday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After making landfall Laura will remain a hurricane but weaken to category one by mid-morning Thursday.
As for our weather here at home, we can expect the muggy weather to remain for the rest of the week and into Saturday. Thursday will provide the chance for spotty storms in the afternoon with the same true Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80′s both days with high humidity.
As the remnants of Hurricane Laura move into the Tri-State, the track right now is to have the heaviest rain in the southern half of the Tri-State. We will see 1-2″ of rain during the day Saturday. There is some indication that Saturday morning will be dry before more rain moves in along a cold front during the evening.
Saturday will be very wet and windy (sustained winds 30mph with gusts closer to 40mph) with rain most of the day. Rainfall will taper off Saturday evening and Sunday looks excellent! The humidity finally breaks Sunday too with a high of 79.
We have a few days of pleasant, dry and comfortable weather through Tuesday before rain becomes possible again Wednesday
