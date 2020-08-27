Memorial held for beloved North Avondale shooting victim

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Family and friends of Paige Jones gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the 27-year-old who was shot and killed in North Avondale on Monday.
Cincinnati police say they are still investigating Jones’s death, trying to find the person or persons responsible.
Meanwhile, her friends and family say they will miss her joyful personality that was loved by the entire community.
A utility pole on Burnet Avondale, near where Jones was shot, is dressed with photos and balloons, more of which were brought Thursday. On the ground nearby are an array of candles and flowers.
“The kids loved her. The whole neighborhood loved Paige,” said friend Jeffery Robinson.
Those gathered said everyone called the 27-year-old Cali.
“Just got a Cali swag,” Robinson said. “She’s very fly.”
As the balloons and messages of love waved in the evening breeze, the reality of what was lost descended: a daughter, a sister and a leader in the community.
Robinson has a message for the person responsible: “You’s a coward, and I wish you a thousand deaths.
“You need to turn yourself in and get this stuff over with. What you did is a tragedy. There’s no excuse for what happened.”
The family also has a message for Paige herself: “Cali, we love you. We’re going to miss that smile. Keep shining baby.”
The family say she will be laid to rest next week.
If you have any information that could help police in the investigation, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
