Space Gallery reopens at Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You can now take a trip to space without even leaving the Tri-State.
The Cincinnati Museum Center has expanded its Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery, adding three new areas that has doubled its size.
The gallery opened in May 2019, focusing on national hero Neil Armstrong and the Apollo 11 Mission.
“The expansion to the Neil Armstrong space exploration gallery is a dynamic blend of ancient astronomy, state of the art technology and good old-fashioned wonder,” says President and CEO Elizabeth Pierce.
Stargazers can now look up at an overhead screen and learn about the sun, planets and fascinating objects in the Milky Way galaxy.
There is also an interactive gravity floor and a space to create impact craters using compressed air.
You can also plan out your own space mission to the International Space Station, Mars or the Moon by choosing the type of rocket, payload and team that will meet mission goals.
For more information about the exhibit check out: https://www.cincymuseum.org/
