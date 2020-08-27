Suspects arrested after deadly Newport police chase appear in court

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The two suspects arrested after a police chase ended in the deaths of two bystanders were in court on Thursday.
Mason Meyer, 28, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of endangerment, and one count of fleeing and evading, according to a criminal complaint filed in Campbell County court.
Meyer was under surveillance in connection with drug and weapons activity in Newport, per the complaint.
On Aug. 7, Meyer was seen driving away so Cincinnati Police and ATF agents tried pulling him over.
Meyer didn’t stop and a chase began, eventually going over the bridge and into the intersection of Fifth and Monmouth Street, according to police.
While driving at excessive speeds, police said Meyer’s vehicle drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Press on Monmouth.
Outside the restaurant sat Gayle and Raymond Laible.
Meyer’s vehicle hit the couple, which resulted in their deaths, according to police.
On Thursday, Meyer and Kristen Johnson, who was in the car with him, appeared in court.
At the court hearing was Angela Laible, the daughter of Gayle and Raymond.
Angela became choked up as she sat listening to a Newport detective go over the details of the chase and his interviews with Meyer since the crash.
Detective Scott Wiggins said he has interviewed Meyer twice since his arrest.
Meyer claimed he had tremors while driving and even pulled the emergency brake before hitting the couple, Wiggins explained.
Meyer did not say much during Thursday’s hearing.
Johnson, though, waived her right to a preliminary hearing in this case.
Now, this case will go before a grand jury, but the date has not been set yet.
