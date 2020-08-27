Teachers get advice from experts on what to expect when school starts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Before Franklin City Schools’ first day of class, teachers across the whole district gathered to prepare for the school year.
Teachers received advice from a doctor and motivational speaker to help them get ready for the start of school in two weeks.
Thursday’s events were designed to motivate teachers in what is sure to be an unusual school year.
“I really tried to articulate the power they have to really get kids back into school, to start changing lives and to keep the learning happening,” said Chad Ostrowski with Teach Better Team.
“We were just inspired and we’re ready to get back in the classroom,” Fifth-grade teacher, Jenni Dehart. “We want to engage with our kids again and build relationships with our new students.”
They also received medical advice.
“I think the best advice I can give them is, be flexible and fluid so these things change rapidly,” explained Dr. Joseph Allen, Regional Medical Director with Premier Health. “They change all the time. Try not to get frustrated with what we thought was true yesterday, is not true today.”
Allen also warned them at some point, someone, in the school district will get COVID and it’s important to plan ahead.
“I think the number one, the biggest challenge, is how do you handle that first positive case that comes in,” said Dr. Allen. “Do you have good policies in place and do you follow the policies.”
Some teachers said they are not worried.
“I don’t really have fears. I’m excited to get back into the classroom and see the children and start where we left off,” said Third-grade teacher Kimberly Irgens.
Some teachers, however, do have concerns with the safety guidelines.
“The hardest part is going to be the face to face sitting down and talking with them and laughing with them with our masks on,” said Dehart. “So, I think the masks are a barrier somewhat to understanding each other’s expressions.”
High school principal Kelli Fromm said they are ready to tackle the challenge.
“We are spacing students out in classrooms as much as possible, we have plastic barriers for lunchtime so kids can take their masks off and eat,” said Fromm.
The school year starts Sep. 8.
