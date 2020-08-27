Timeline: Hurricane Laura will bring rain to Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Laura will remain a hurricane after making landfall in Louisiana near Texas early Thursday but weaken to category 1 by mid-morning.
As for our weather here at home, we can expect the muggy conditions remains the rest of the week.
We could see some spotty storms this afternoon and Friday.
Temperatures will reach the upper 80′s both days with high humidity.
As the remnants of Hurricane Laura move into the Tri-State, the track right now is to have the heaviest rain in the southern half of our region.
All of the area is included in a “marginal risk” of severe weather due to the concern for damaging winds.
We will see 1 to 2 inches of rain Saturday. There is some indication that Saturday morning will be dry before more rain moves in along with a cold front during the evening.
Saturday will be very wet and windy with sustained winds 30 mph with gusts closer to 40 mph.
Rainfall will taper off Saturday evening, leaving pleasant weather for Sunday.
The humidity also will finally break, and the high will be a comfortable 79 degrees.
Looking ahead to next week, we will have a few days of pleasant, dry and comfortable weather through Tuesday before rain becomes possible again Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.