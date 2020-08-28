Bengals giving fans chance to be part of home opener

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals fans can still be part of the home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Fans can help fill the stands of Paul Brown Stadium with cardboard cutouts on Sept. 13, the team announced on Friday.
Season ticket members can purchase the cutout for $50, while the public can get them for $75, the Bengals said.
The proceeds from the sales will benefit six of the Bengals community partners.
Fans can purchase the cutouts now through Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.
