Bengals giving fans chance to be part of home opener
Fans have till 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 to reserve their cutout. (Source: Cincinnati Bengals)
By Jared Goffinet | August 28, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 12:14 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals fans can still be part of the home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fans can help fill the stands of Paul Brown Stadium with cardboard cutouts on Sept. 13, the team announced on Friday.

Season ticket members can purchase the cutout for $50, while the public can get them for $75, the Bengals said.

[Reserve your Who Dey cutouts here]

The proceeds from the sales will benefit six of the Bengals community partners.

Fans can purchase the cutouts now through Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

[For a complete list of requirements click here]

