Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow: ‘How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow is among athletes globally speaking out about racial injustice in light of police shooting Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
“How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing,” Burrow said in a tweet Thursday. “How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than “I stand with you.”
Other football players and teams are speaking up on social media as athletes around the world have refused to play games to protest and to take a stand.
Three Major League Baseball games and three National Basketball Association games were all postponed Wednesday after players involved refused to play in the wake of the shooting.
The NBA and NBPA said in a joint statement Thursday games will not be played due to boycotting.
Blake, 29, was shot, apparently in the back, on Sunday with three of his children inside his SUV.
The shooting was captured on video, igniting a fresh round of protests three months after the police-involved death of George Floyd, 46, in Minnesota resulted in protests and a national movement over racial injustice and police reform.
