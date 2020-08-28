City of Norwood ‘Endless Summer’ extends pool hours through October

NORWOOD, Ohio(FOX19) - We’re now a week away from Labor Day weekend, and that would normally be the time to close public pools, but at least one public pool will stay open into October.
“We’re swimming in September!” Norwood resident Stephanie Downs exclaimed.
Stephanie Downs is among dozens of people that asked the mayor of Norwood to keep the Waterworks Pool open longer. This week, he granted that request.
“We recognize how important of an amenity this is to the city and to our residents,” Norwood Mayor Victor Schneider said. “And what a tough time this is. And with the way the weather is also, we really run into a lot of nice warm days in the next month so we’re gonna take advantage of that.”
Last year we had nine days of 90-degree weather in September and three in October.
Downs says the senior swim sessions have become more than just exercise.
“I’d be missing a chunk of something that fills my heart and gives me life,” explained Downs.
The pool will be open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 12-6 p.m. through Oct. 4.
Wednesday is also an off day for Norwood school district students so the school can be cleaned and disinfected.
“It also frees up some of our lifeguards who are going to school,” continued Schneider. “And most of them bank the money for college. So having a little bit more time to bank a little bit more money for college expenses in the future is important.”
The pool will have normal hours this weekend and start the ’Endless Summer’ hours Wednesday.
