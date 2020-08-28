Help name Cincinnati Zoo’s new baby rhino

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You could help name the new baby black rhino that was born last week at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Anyone that buys a shower gift will get their chance to not only name the baby rhino but can also meet the little guy, the Cincinnati Zoo said on Twitter.
The name will have to be agreeable to the rhino team, the zoo said.
The mother, Seyia, gave birth to a healthy calf around 6:40 p.m. Aug. 21 after 16 months of the gestation period.
Officials say this is the second calf for Seyia and father, Faru.
“The long gestation period for this critically endangered species makes it difficult to grow the population, so this second calf for Seyia & dad Faru is a big deal,” said zoo officials in a tweet.
