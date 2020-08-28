Here’s when rain, t-storms hit here from Hurricane Laura

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The remnants of Hurricane Laura will bring showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds Friday afternoon until about dawn Saturday.
Expect a few intense downpours and wind gusts of 30 mph or higher.
That makes this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Daytime high temperatures will warm to the mid-80s.
A severe thunderstorm or two may move through the region overnight Friday into Saturday.
Much less humid air will arrive by Saturday afternoon.
High temperatures will drop into the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s Sunday and Monday.
Both days will have plenty of sunshine and a deep blue sky.
